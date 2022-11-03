Zaporizhia NPP completely de-energized due to shelling by occupiers – Energoatom

As a result of enemy shelling on Wednesday evening, Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) was de-energized, Energoatom said.

"Yesterday, November 2, 2022, as a result of Russian shelling, the last two high-voltage communication lines of Zaporizhia NPP with the Ukrainian energy system were damaged. At 23.04, the station switched to a complete blackout. All 20 diesel generators turned on," the company said in Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

It is noted that "at present, the ZNPP auxiliary power supply circuit has been optimized, nine diesel generators have been left in operation. The fifth and sixth power units, which are in a hot state, are transferred to a cold state."

Fuel necessary for the operation of diesel generators in the mode of complete de-energization of the ZNPP remained for 15 days.