Facts

18:39 02.11.2022

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 20 strikes on occupiers in past 24 hours, areas of concentration of weapons, positions of enemy air defense systems hit

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 20 strikes on occupiers in past 24 hours, areas of concentration of weapons, positions of enemy air defense systems hit

The aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out 20 strikes against the Russian occupiers during the current day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

"The areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as the positions of the enemy's air defense systems, were hit," the report says.

It notes that units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces during the day hit three areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and three other important enemy military facilities.

