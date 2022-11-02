Facts

18:03 02.11.2022

Putin says that Russia resuming participation in ‘grain deal’

1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that the Russian Defense Ministry has received information from the Turkish side that Ukraine will not use the channels of the "grain deal" for military purposes.

Putin said that Russia is resuming participation in the "grain deal", but retains the right to withdraw from the deal if Ukraine violates its obligations.

At the same time, he stressed that Russia will not prevent grain supplies from Ukraine to Turkey in the future.

Tags: #putin #grain_exports

