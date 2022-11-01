Macron: We’re fully mobilized to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced his readiness to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense.

"I confirmed this this morning to President Zelensky: we are fully mobilized to increase our military support to Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense," Macron wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

In addition, the French president stated the need to help the electricity and water supply infrastructure of Ukraine affected by the Russian Federation.

"Ukraine's electricity and water supply infrastructure has been seriously affected by Russian attacks. We must act before the onset of winter. We are rapidly mobilizing the international community and the private sector," Macron said.