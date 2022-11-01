Facts

17:21 01.11.2022

Macron: We’re fully mobilized to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense

1 min read
Macron: We’re fully mobilized to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced his readiness to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense.

"I confirmed this this morning to President Zelensky: we are fully mobilized to increase our military support to Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense," Macron wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

In addition, the French president stated the need to help the electricity and water supply infrastructure of Ukraine affected by the Russian Federation.

"Ukraine's electricity and water supply infrastructure has been seriously affected by Russian attacks. We must act before the onset of winter. We are rapidly mobilizing the international community and the private sector," Macron said.

Tags: #macron

MORE ABOUT

15:06 13.10.2022
Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

15:54 23.08.2022
Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

11:24 02.08.2022
Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

17:50 01.08.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

14:51 27.06.2022
Johnson, Macron agree to intensify military support for Ukraine

Johnson, Macron agree to intensify military support for Ukraine

18:02 16.06.2022
Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

13:20 16.06.2022
France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

09:31 16.06.2022
Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Ukraine

Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Ukraine

16:36 15.06.2022
Ukraine's president must have talks with Russia, when Ukraine triumphs – Macron

Ukraine's president must have talks with Russia, when Ukraine triumphs – Macron

14:04 13.06.2022
Scholz, together with Macron and Draghi, to visit Kyiv – media

Scholz, together with Macron and Draghi, to visit Kyiv – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky calls on EU Commissioner for Energy to impose price caps on Russian gas in Europe as part of new sanctions package against Russia

US Dpty Secretary of State paying working visit to Kyiv

Russia plans to deliver Iranian ballistic missiles to northern borders of Ukraine, there is no effective protection against them – Air Force spokesperson

MFA: Stuffing news about alleged arms smuggling from Ukraine to Finland is another Russian disinformation

Borrell, on behalf of EU, calls on Russia to immediately resume participation in Black Sea Grain Initiative

LATEST

Zelensky calls on EU Commissioner for Energy to impose price caps on Russian gas in Europe as part of new sanctions package against Russia

Russia to continue attempts to destroy Ukrainian power system, water and heat supply – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: Evacuations from certain communities or regions to be applied last as emergency step

US Dpty Secretary of State paying working visit to Kyiv

Russia plans to deliver Iranian ballistic missiles to northern borders of Ukraine, there is no effective protection against them – Air Force spokesperson

Danilov calls first dpty head of Russia’s Presidential Administration Kiriyenko lobbyist for destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Three dry cargo ships with Ukrainian food moving through humanitarian corridor, Russia informed – UN Secretariat at JCC

MFA: Stuffing news about alleged arms smuggling from Ukraine to Finland is another Russian disinformation

Zelensky, Czech PM discuss defense and EU's cooperation, Ukraine's restoration resulting from Russian attacks

Russian invaders fire 14 missiless at industrial area of Kramatorsk at night – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD