U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Karen Donfried has arrived in Kyiv on a visit, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said.

“Despite more Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, I welcomed Assistant State Secretary Karen Donfried to Kyiv this morning to hear directly from Ukrainians how the United States can support Ukraine as it rebuilds and gains ground in the face of continued bombardment,” Brink said on Twitter Tuesday.