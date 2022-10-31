Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister notes impossibility of exporting grain due to 'grain corridor' blocking by Russia

The vessel Ikaria Angel with 40,000 tonnes of grain for Ethiopia as part of the UN World Food Program (WFP) was unable to leave the Ukrainian port on Sunday, as planned, due to Russia's actions, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

"These foodstuffs were intended for Ethiopians, that are on the verge of famine. But due to the blockage of the 'grain corridor' by Russia, the export is impossible," he said on Twitter on Sunday.