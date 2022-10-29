Invaders hit critical infrastructure in Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - regional administration head

Russian invaders attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia on Saturday, head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"After a short break, the enemy shelled Zaporizhia again, hitting critical infrastructure facilities. The consequences of the terrorist attack are being specified," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Please stay in shelters, repeated attacks are likely," he said.