Facts

18:48 27.10.2022

There are enough leftover medicines in Ukrainian hospitals for at least six months - deputy minister

The available leftover medicines in Ukrainian hospitals will be enough for at least six months, predicts Deputy Minister of Health Petro Yemets.

"There are enough leftover medicines in the regions in all directions, the leftovers will be enough for six months," he said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on public health, medical assistance and medical insurance in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Yemets, Ukrainian hospitals currently have medicines worth about UAH 6.9 billion.

At the same time, he said that the main supplies of medicines purchased with funds from the 2022 state budget will be carried out until March 2023, and by this time about 85% of the purchased drugs will be delivered.

"Continuous supply of necessary medicines will be ensured in all directions," the deputy minister stressed.

As reported, at present, purchases have been made and contracts have been concluded in the amount of UAH 6.2 billion, which is about 90% of the procurement plan. About 700 types of medicines and medical equipment were purchased: medicines for the amount of UAH 4.9 billion, medical equipment - for UAH 1.3 billion.

Tags: #medicines

