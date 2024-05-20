Facts

18:34 20.05.2024

There is shortage of medicines again in occupied territories – ministry

There is shortage of medicines again in occupied territories – ministry

In the temporarily occupied territories, there is once again a shortage of medicines, the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine said.

"The pharmacies in temporarily occupied territories do not have a sufficient quantity of necessary medicines. And those that are available are called 'chalk' by local residents, probably because of their low quality," the ministry's press service said in a statement, citing the National Resistance Center.

It is noted that most of the delivered medicines are sent to hospitals for the needs of the occupiers. "Local residents receive medicines on a residual basis. And village residents are generally forced to get to regional centers, despite the lack of transport links," the ministry said.

