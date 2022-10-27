Facts

11:16 27.10.2022

Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

2 min read
Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Metinvest mining and metallurgical group within the framework of the Steel Front military initiative of Rinat Akhmetov has acquired 15 satellite artillery fire control systems for Ukrainian defenders, donating about UAH 9 million for modern equipment.

According to the company's report on Wednesday, Metinvest systematically supplies the front with reconnaissance devices and modern devices for conducting special operations.

At the same time, this equipment is used to adjust artillery fire. They are equipped with satellite communication devices, thermal imagers, range finders, and GSM modules. One system costs about UAH 600,000, and the batch is worth around UAH 9 million.

"There are just a few such devices left in Europe. It took us four months to bring this equipment from different countries. Metinvest Group is well aware of how important it is to help Ukrainian defenders. Thus, Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front military initiative buys for our combatants exactly what gives them a material advantage on the battlefield," Oleksandr Vodoviz, Head of Metinvest Group CEO's Project Office, is quoted by the press service.

In turn, Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that the accuracy of fire requires modern equipment, which is still missing on the front lines.

"Both intelligence officers and mortar/artillery fire spotters need it. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also use it to direct aircraft to enemy targets. Therefore, this equipment is exactly what our military need to perform their combat missions," Yusov said.

According to the press release, Metinvest systematically and regularly helps with the provision of equipment for the defenders of Ukraine. So, recently the company handed over 110 modern thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 million to representatives of the Defense Intelligence. In total, since the beginning of the war, the company has provided UAH 1.3 billion to support the army and the military.

Tags: #afu #metinvest

MORE ABOUT

16:32 27.10.2022
Metinvest in talks with Economy Ministry, President's Office to streamline legislation in wartime to raise enterprises' workload - CEO

Metinvest in talks with Economy Ministry, President's Office to streamline legislation in wartime to raise enterprises' workload - CEO

15:15 26.10.2022
AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

12:49 26.10.2022
Metinvest operates at 30-50% capacity, to be able to restore production at surviving mills in 6-12 months after war – CEO

Metinvest operates at 30-50% capacity, to be able to restore production at surviving mills in 6-12 months after war – CEO

17:33 25.10.2022
Akhmetov's Metinvest files lawsuits against Russia at ECHR for damage to enterprises

Akhmetov's Metinvest files lawsuits against Russia at ECHR for damage to enterprises

15:51 22.10.2022
Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

14:38 19.10.2022
AFU do not shell peaceful cities – Yermak

AFU do not shell peaceful cities – Yermak

10:27 14.10.2022
Situation at front difficult, but controllable, necessary to increase AFU firepower, integrated air defense - Zaluzhny after talk with Milley

Situation at front difficult, but controllable, necessary to increase AFU firepower, integrated air defense - Zaluzhny after talk with Milley

16:49 08.10.2022
AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

15:45 08.09.2022
AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

16:23 02.09.2022
Metinvest to resume investments in new Ukrainian assets only after war – CEO

Metinvest to resume investments in new Ukrainian assets only after war – CEO

AD

HOT NEWS

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

Zelensky: Fiercest battles continue in Donetsk region

Unblocking of relations with Russia possible with respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – Zelensky

LATEST

There are enough leftover medicines in Ukrainian hospitals for at least six months - deputy minister

Zelensky: Russia in dialogue with Ukraine won't get what it wants – occupation

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

Electricity deficit in Kyiv due to serious destruction of region's energy infrastructure may reach 30% – YASNO

Germany hands over five MARS II MLRS, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Russian helicopter, attack aircraft shot down in Kherson region in the morning

Ukraine switches to winter time on Oct 30

On day when pseudo-referendum started, turnout results already known to us – SBU acting head

AFU shoоts down 19 drones, Kh-59 missile on Wednesday evening

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

AD
AD
AD
AD