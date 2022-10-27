Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Metinvest mining and metallurgical group within the framework of the Steel Front military initiative of Rinat Akhmetov has acquired 15 satellite artillery fire control systems for Ukrainian defenders, donating about UAH 9 million for modern equipment.

According to the company's report on Wednesday, Metinvest systematically supplies the front with reconnaissance devices and modern devices for conducting special operations.

At the same time, this equipment is used to adjust artillery fire. They are equipped with satellite communication devices, thermal imagers, range finders, and GSM modules. One system costs about UAH 600,000, and the batch is worth around UAH 9 million.

"There are just a few such devices left in Europe. It took us four months to bring this equipment from different countries. Metinvest Group is well aware of how important it is to help Ukrainian defenders. Thus, Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front military initiative buys for our combatants exactly what gives them a material advantage on the battlefield," Oleksandr Vodoviz, Head of Metinvest Group CEO's Project Office, is quoted by the press service.

In turn, Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that the accuracy of fire requires modern equipment, which is still missing on the front lines.

"Both intelligence officers and mortar/artillery fire spotters need it. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also use it to direct aircraft to enemy targets. Therefore, this equipment is exactly what our military need to perform their combat missions," Yusov said.

According to the press release, Metinvest systematically and regularly helps with the provision of equipment for the defenders of Ukraine. So, recently the company handed over 110 modern thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 million to representatives of the Defense Intelligence. In total, since the beginning of the war, the company has provided UAH 1.3 billion to support the army and the military.