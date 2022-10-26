Australia to provide Ukraine with 30 additional Bushmaster armored vehicles
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Australia for the new package of assistance in the field of security.
“Grateful to Australia for the new security assistance package which includes training for our forces and 30 additional Bushmasters. These armored vehicles have shown excellent results on the battlefield and we requested more of them. We will always remember Australia’s support!” Kuleba said on Twitter.