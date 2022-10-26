Facts

12:40 26.10.2022

President of European Commission: Way to restore Ukraine is way to EU

3 min read
President of European Commission: Way to restore Ukraine is way to EU

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen outlined three elements of support for the reconstruction and reform of Ukraine, which will lead it to future membership in the European Union.

"The main message of the day for me today is that Ukraine has everything it takes for a successful reconstruction. But allow me to focus on a few takeaways from today's discussion. The first one is: Give ownership to the locals, creating trust in the reconstruction process," von der Leyen said on Tuesday in Berlin, opening the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine.

She said that secondly, it is needed the right architecture and structure to make this support broad and inclusive and thirdly, since Ukraine has the status of a candidate on the path to the European Union, the EU must consider these reconstruction efforts as part of Ukraine's path to the EU.

Von der Leyen dwelled in detail on the issue of providing assistance to Ukraine in the short term, mentioning the need to ensure the current functioning of the state in terms of salaries, pensions and other payments, and also said that with the participation of the European Commission, a project will be launched to restore infrastructure, schools, and assistance will be provided IDPs.

Regarding the second point, she dwelled on the efforts to restore the country, recalling that during the international conference that took place in Lugano, the principles for providing assistance to Ukraine, the so-called "Lugano principles," were determined. Among them, von der Leyen named the orientation towards reforms, the transparency of the process, the rule of law, and stability. The President of the European Commission said these are the principles that must be taken into account in the restoration.

She said the scale of destruction in Ukraine is unprecedented. "The World Bank estimates the damage of the war so far at 350 billion euro. And the destruction goes on, as the most recent attacks in the last few days have shown. Neither Ukraine nor individual partners will be able to foot the bill alone. We must all lend a hand – the EU, the G7 and our partners far and wide. The international financial institutions and leading international organisations should of course be on board. In the long term, it will be important for private investors and companies to invest in Ukraine's reconstruction too," von der Leyen said, addressing the audience.

"We all agree that supporting Ukraine is not only the right thing to do, it is also in our very own interest. Ukraine is fighting not only for its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, but against Putin's attempt to shift borders by force and inflict war and destruction on his neighbours. Ukraine is also defending the international rules-based order, the bedrock of our peaceful coexistence and of prosperity worldwide. So in supporting Ukraine, we are building our own future and the future of our common Europe," she said.

Tags: #eu #ursula_von_der_leyen

MORE ABOUT

16:53 25.10.2022
Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

15:37 25.10.2022
European Commission needs special mechanism to provide Ukraine with regular financial assistance – von der Leyen

European Commission needs special mechanism to provide Ukraine with regular financial assistance – von der Leyen

11:39 25.10.2022
European Commission working to allocate EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023 with monthly support of EUR 1.5 bln – von der Leyen

European Commission working to allocate EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023 with monthly support of EUR 1.5 bln – von der Leyen

18:16 21.10.2022
EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

17:48 21.10.2022
Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

13:34 20.10.2022
EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

09:30 20.10.2022
Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

14:18 19.10.2022
EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

16:11 18.10.2022
Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

16:52 17.10.2022
EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

AD

HOT NEWS

Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

Russian occupiers increasing pressure on Zaporizhia NPP staff, trying to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom - Energoatom

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

LATEST

Pavel Fuks Charitable Foundation provides humanitarian assistance to Kharkiv residents and residents of the Kharkiv region, who suffered from the Russian war in Ukraine

Australia to provide Ukraine with 30 additional Bushmaster armored vehicles

Австралия предоставит Украине 30 дополнительных бронемашин Bushmaster

Russian Ka-52 helicopter shot down in Kherson region

Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

Russian occupiers increasing pressure on Zaporizhia NPP staff, trying to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom - Energoatom

NATO Secretary General urges Moscow to extend grain deal

AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

Zelensky signs decree to change NSDC membership

Klitschko shows Steinmeier consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv center

AD
AD
AD
AD