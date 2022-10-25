Facts

18:09 25.10.2022

Around 18,000 Ukrainians evacuated from dangerous areas in occupied, liberated territories in Oct – Reintegration Ministry

Around 18,000 Ukrainians were evacuated from dangerous areas in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories in October, the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine said.

"The pace of evacuation remains high with the winter approaching. Around 1,000 citizens move to safer regions on central and western Ukraine every day. In particular, mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region continues. Only last month, more than 5,000 people, including more than 700 children and more than 500 people with disabilities, moved from Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine. Around 1.1 million civilians, including more than 131,000 children and more than 24,000 people with disabilities, have been evacuated from Donetsk region," the ministry's press service said.

Evacuation from the temporarily occupied territories continued during the current month as well, it said.

"Although so far, unfortunately, it is going too hard. Opportunity to leave the temporarily occupied territories are almost exhausted. The invaders actually stopped letting evacuation transport from Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. They create various obstacles: they demand a license from the carriers, apply the fingerprinting procedure, check all documents, phones, cars, etc.," the ministry said.

Thus, more than 1,300 people were evacuated from Kherson region and around 1,400 people – from Zaporizhia region over almost one month.

"Meanwhile, the pace of evacuation from the liberated territories, where it is impossible to restore life support systems yet, is growing with the winter coming," it said.

