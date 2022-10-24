Facts

10:04 24.10.2022

UAE announces $100 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

1 min read
UAE announces $100 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of $100 million, the press service of the UAE Permanent Mission to the UN has reported.

"The international community must step up its support to alleviate the suffering of civilians and ensure that their basic needs are covered. To this end, the UAE announced $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine earlier this week," the press service said on Saturday.

As reported, on October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with head of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Tags: #humanitarian_aid #uae

