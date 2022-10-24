Facts

09:32 24.10.2022

Some 20 cruise missiles, over 10 Iranian drones 'Shahed' shot down in Ukraine in first half of day on Oct 20 – Zelensky

Only in the first half of the day on October 22, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 20 cruise missiles, as well as more than ten Iranian drones "Shahed," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Saturday.

"Our Air Force is also showing good results. Certainly, we still do not have the technical ability to shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and attack drones. Gradually we will come to this – with the help of our partners, I'm sure. But now most cruise missiles, most drones shot down," he said.

According to him, "only in the first half of this day, 20 missiles were shot down – 'Kaliber' and Kh-101, as well as more than ten Iranian drones "Shahed."

"Once again, I want to thank our soldiers today, fighters and anti-aircraft gunners of the West, South and Center air commands, as well as mobile fire teams of all Defense Forces for saving the lives of our people and the preserved infrastructure of Ukraine," the president said.

