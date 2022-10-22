By striking Ukrainian critical infrastructure, Kremlin wants to provoke new refugees flee to Europe – Podoliak

The Russian leadership, striking at the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, is trying to create a humanitarian catastrophe and provoke a new wave of refugees to European countries, adviser to head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

“By striking Ukrainian critical infrastructure, Kremlin wants to provoke new refugees flee to Europe. Whether Putin will be able to implement his plan depends on European capitals’ leaders. The only way to stop humanitarian catastrophe — transfer air defense and additional missiles fast,” Podoliak said on Twitter Saturday.