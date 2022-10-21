Zelensky introduces sanctions against 256 Russian businessmen, their family members, incl. Abramovich

The presidential decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated October 19, 2022 on the implementation and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), No. 727\2022, which imposes sanctions against Russian businessmen and oligarchs, has been published on the website of the president of Ukraine.

The list includes businessmen Vladimir Lisin, Leonid Mikhelson, Gennady Timchenko, Suleiman Kerimov, Mikhail Prokhorov, Leonid Fedun, Dmitry Rybolovlev, Yuri Kovalchuk and members of his family, Arkady, Boris and Igor Rotenberg, Said Gutseriev, Elena Baturina, Evgeny Kaspersky, Roman Abramovich and Daria Zhukova, Yusuf Alekperov and members of his family, Nikolai Mamut, Denis Aven, Alexei Mordashev and his brothers, Irina Viner-Usmanova, Evgeny Giner

Most of them are considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The standard set of sanctions for this group of persons is the deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets owned by an individual or legal entity, as well as assets in respect of which such a person can directly or indirectly (through other individuals or legal entities) perform actions that are identical in content to the exercise of the right their orders; restriction of trading operations (complete cessation); restriction, partial or complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine (complete cessation); preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine; stopping the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations; cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits, the receipt (availability) of which is a condition for the implementation of a certain type of activity, in particular, the cancellation or suspension of special permits for the use of subsoil; prohibition of participation in privatization, lease of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or acting in their interests; prohibition or restriction of entry of foreign non-military vessels and warships to the territorial sea of Ukraine, its internal waters, ports and aircraft into the airspace of Ukraine or landing on the territory of Ukraine (complete ban); prohibition of issuing permits, licenses of the National Bank for investments in a foreign state, placement of currency values on accounts and deposits on the territory of a foreign state; termination of the issuance of permits, licenses for import into Ukraine from a foreign state or export from Ukraine of currency values and restriction of cash withdrawal on payment cards issued by residents of a foreign state; prohibition of technology transfer, rights to objects of intellectual property rights; deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, a ban on the acquisition of ownership of land.