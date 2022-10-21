Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

On the eve of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to the German Bundestag to recognize the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

“The Holodomor has not yet been recognized by the German Bundestag as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. I am convinced that the obstacles have always been political. The previous composition of the Bundestag did not have the political will for this step. The good old policy of ‘not provoking Russia’ also prevented it," Kuleba said in a video message to the conference entitled "International Law against Genocide" organized by the German non-governmental organization Zentrum Liberale Moderne in Berlin.

The Minister recalled that the author of the term "genocide", the outstanding lawyer Raphael Lemkin, defined the Holodomor as "a classic example of the Soviet genocide", and a better legal definition cannot be sought.

“This November we will celebrate the 90th anniversary of Stalin's genocide of the Ukrainian people, the Holodomor. I hope that we will see a fair historical decision of the German Bundestag this autumn. Such a step will honor the memory of the victims, but it will also be the restoration of international law and justice. Fortunately, the policy of ‘not provoking Russia’ is also in the past. Therefore, now is the right moment to take this step,” the minister stressed.

Kuleba noted that just as Stalin tried to eliminate the Ukrainian people 90 years ago, Putin is now purposefully killing Ukrainians. He listed in detail the facts of the genocide of Ukrainians committed by Russia during the full-scale war against Ukraine and assured that Ukraine would make every effort to bring all those responsible for these crimes to justice.