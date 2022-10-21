Facts

12:27 21.10.2022

Russia creating conditions for withdrawal from right-bank part of Kherson region, preparing attack on Kakhovska HPP – ISW

3 min read
Russia creating conditions for withdrawal from right-bank part of Kherson region, preparing attack on Kakhovska HPP – ISW

Russian troops are likely deliberately removing large amounts of personnel and equipment from the west bank of the Dnipro River in anticipation of the imminent offensive of Ukraine in Kherson region, according to a report by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for October 20.

“Russian troops are likely deliberately removing large amounts of personnel and equipment from the west bank of the Dnipro River. Russian forces have likely learned, at least in part, from their failures during the panicked Russian retreat from Kharkiv region in the face of a previous Ukrainian counteroffensive … Such a rout in Kherson could trap Russian forces and equipment on the west bank of the Dnipro River,” the message reads.

At the same time, experts note that the Russian Federation probably continues to prepare for an attack on Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in order to blame the Ukrainian side for this. “Russian sources continued to accuse Ukrainian forces of shelling the Kakhovka HPP and have widely circulated graphics depicting the flood path in the event of a dam breach. Russian sources are likely setting information conditions for Russian forces to blow the dam after they withdraw from western Kherson region and accuse Ukrainian forces of flooding the Dnipro River and surrounding settlements, partially in an attempt to cover their retreat further into eastern Kherson region. Continued Russian preparation for a false-flag attack on the Kakhovka HPP is also likely meant to distract from reports of Russian losses in Kherson region,” the report says.

The White House confirmed on October 20 that Iranian military personnel are in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine, to assist Russian forces in conducting drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure, the ISW reports. “Senior Iranian officials and state media frequently argue that Tehran must expand strategic relations with Russia and China to cooperate toward countering US global influence. Iranian leaders may worry that a Russian failure in Ukraine would seriously disrupt this vision and possibly threaten Vladimir Putin’s hold on power and, therefore, Iran’s security. Iran could further expand its military support to Russia in the coming months,” the report says.

The analysts note that the risk of a Russian offensive from Belarus into northern Ukraine remains low despite a prominent Ukrainian official’s October 20 warning that the risk of a Russian offensive from Belarus is “growing.” Deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the Ukrainian General Staff, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, stated that the risk of a renewed offensive from Russian forces against northern Ukraine is growing. “Such a course of action remains unlikely in the coming months given that Russian forces lack the capability even to interdict Ukrainian supply lines from the west with a ground offensive … Belarus may concentrate manpower on the border to fix Ukrainian forces in northern Ukraine and prevent their deployment to the active area of operation in southern and eastern Ukraine,” the ISW said.

According to the analysts, Russian sources indicated that Ukrainian troops have advanced in northern Kherson region as Ukrainian forces continued their interdiction campaign. Russian forces continued to conduct ground assaults in Donetsk Oblast but Russian sources contradicted their own claims on control of Bakhmut. Russian forces are likely continuing to falsify claims of advances in the Bakhmut area to portray themselves as making gains in at least one sector amid continuing losses in northeast and southern Ukraine.

Russian regional governments and the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) continue to blame each other for military administrative failures.

Tags: #war #isw

MORE ABOUT

12:32 21.10.2022
SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

11:12 21.10.2022
Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

10:54 21.10.2022
Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with S300 missiles, there are three wounded – region’s head

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with S300 missiles, there are three wounded – region’s head

12:36 19.10.2022
Poor lower-level leadership worsening low morale of occupiers – British intelligence

Poor lower-level leadership worsening low morale of occupiers – British intelligence

12:06 19.10.2022
Russian armed forces responsible for vast majority of war crimes identified in Ukraine – UN Commission Report

Russian armed forces responsible for vast majority of war crimes identified in Ukraine – UN Commission Report

10:38 19.10.2022
As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 428 children killed, 815 wounded – PGO

As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 428 children killed, 815 wounded – PGO

13:05 14.10.2022
Russian troops lose their ability to attack in Donetsk region – ISW

Russian troops lose their ability to attack in Donetsk region – ISW

11:23 13.10.2022
In certain areas, enemy units start to receive orders from top leadership to temporarily stop offensive – General Staff

In certain areas, enemy units start to receive orders from top leadership to temporarily stop offensive – General Staff

12:59 12.10.2022
Massive missile strikes on Ukraine not connected with appointment of Surovikin as occupation group commander - ISW

Massive missile strikes on Ukraine not connected with appointment of Surovikin as occupation group commander - ISW

10:03 11.10.2022
Russia uses ballistic, cruise, guided missiles, reconnaissance and strike drones to attack Ukraine on Mon – Zaluzhny

Russia uses ballistic, cruise, guided missiles, reconnaissance and strike drones to attack Ukraine on Mon – Zaluzhny

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

Invaders lose about 100 military, six tanks in Ukraine, 14 drones shot down in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Zelensky calls on EU to more quickly issue EUR 6 bln in macro-financial assistance

LATEST

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Invaders lose about 100 military, six tanks in Ukraine, 14 drones shot down in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Zelensky calls on EU to more quickly issue EUR 6 bln in macro-financial assistance

Zelensky counts on creation of intl compensation mechanism for Ukraine for Russia's aggression

Nova Poshta plans to open 20 mobile branches for work in de-occupied territories

Steinmeier assures Zelensky of Germany's unwavering solidarity and support, incl. supply of modern equipment for Ukrainian air defense

Prometey grain trader sends over UAH 6 mln to AFU, humanitarian projects since start of war

Threat of resumption of Russia’s offensive on northern front growing – AFU General Staff

Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD