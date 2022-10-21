Zelensky calls on EU to more quickly issue EUR 6 bln in macro-financial assistance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on EU leaders to provide the remaining EUR 6 billion of macro-financial assistance, the decision on which was made in late May-early June, by the end of the year.

"Thank you for the funds that have already been received, but a decision has not yet been made regarding the remaining EUR 6 billion from this package, which are critically needed this year. And it is in your power to come to an agreement on providing this assistance to our state," the president said, speaking on Thursday by video link to members of the European Council.

He also spoke about the need for more support for the implementation of the Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan.

"You have all this data - what exactly we need. We already have an understanding of the necessary funds. This is EUR 3.5 billion this year and about EUR 14 billion next year," Zelensky said.

"And so far we have received nothing from these funds. And they are vital. As well as the next tranches of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine are vital," the head of state stressed.

As reported, in late May-early June, the EU preliminarily approved the allocation of new emergency macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for EUR 9 billion, of which EUR 1 billion was allocated in early August. The remaining EUR 8 billion was expected to come in one tranche, but the final decision on them was delayed. One of the reasons cited is the debate over how these funds should be provided: in the form of loans or grants.

As a result, only EUR 2 billion was received this week, while Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said that the third tranche of EUR 3 billion is expected in early December.