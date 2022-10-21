Facts

10:45 21.10.2022

Zelensky calls on EU to more quickly issue EUR 6 bln in macro-financial assistance

2 min read
Zelensky calls on EU to more quickly issue EUR 6 bln in macro-financial assistance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on EU leaders to provide the remaining EUR 6 billion of macro-financial assistance, the decision on which was made in late May-early June, by the end of the year.

"Thank you for the funds that have already been received, but a decision has not yet been made regarding the remaining EUR 6 billion from this package, which are critically needed this year. And it is in your power to come to an agreement on providing this assistance to our state," the president said, speaking on Thursday by video link to members of the European Council.

He also spoke about the need for more support for the implementation of the Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan.

"You have all this data - what exactly we need. We already have an understanding of the necessary funds. This is EUR 3.5 billion this year and about EUR 14 billion next year," Zelensky said.

"And so far we have received nothing from these funds. And they are vital. As well as the next tranches of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine are vital," the head of state stressed.

As reported, in late May-early June, the EU preliminarily approved the allocation of new emergency macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for EUR 9 billion, of which EUR 1 billion was allocated in early August. The remaining EUR 8 billion was expected to come in one tranche, but the final decision on them was delayed. One of the reasons cited is the debate over how these funds should be provided: in the form of loans or grants.

As a result, only EUR 2 billion was received this week, while Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said that the third tranche of EUR 3 billion is expected in early December.

Tags: #assistance #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

15:44 21.10.2022
Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

15:21 21.10.2022
Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

15:10 21.10.2022
Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

10:36 20.10.2022
Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

09:30 20.10.2022
Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

12:52 19.10.2022
Zelensky authorizes Justice Ministry in intl disputes on recovery of compensation from Russia

Zelensky authorizes Justice Ministry in intl disputes on recovery of compensation from Russia

09:46 19.10.2022
Zelensky: Russia's request for military aid to Iran is recognition of military-political bankruptcy

Zelensky: Russia's request for military aid to Iran is recognition of military-political bankruptcy

09:04 19.10.2022
Zelensky: German IRIS-T is really effective system

Zelensky: German IRIS-T is really effective system

16:11 18.10.2022
Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

14:45 18.10.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine receives EUR 2 bln of macro-financial assistance from EU

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives EUR 2 bln of macro-financial assistance from EU

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

First results of implementation of NATO LOGFAS logistics system presented in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

LATEST

Russia must be held accountable for genocide of Ukrainians – Kuleba

Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

First results of implementation of NATO LOGFAS logistics system presented in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

Russia creating conditions for withdrawal from right-bank part of Kherson region, preparing attack on Kakhovska HPP – ISW

Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with S300 missiles, there are three wounded – region’s head

Invaders lose about 100 military, six tanks in Ukraine, 14 drones shot down in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Zelensky counts on creation of intl compensation mechanism for Ukraine for Russia's aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD