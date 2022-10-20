Facts

17:33 20.10.2022

Steinmeier assures Zelensky of Germany's unwavering solidarity and support, incl. supply of modern equipment for Ukrainian air defense

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation of Germany's unwavering solidarity and support, including the continuation of supplies of modern equipment to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, press secretary of the President of Germany Cerstin Gammelin said.

"Federal President Steinmeier and President of Ukraine Zelensky had a telephone conversation today. The Federal President assured the President of Ukraine of the unwavering solidarity and support of Germany," she wrote on Twitter.

The spokeswoman noted that it also concerns military support, especially in connection with the brutal Russian missile and drone attacks. Steinmeier stressed that Germany will continue to supply the most modern equipment to support the Ukrainian air defense.

"The Federal President assured that Germany will support the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure of electricity, heating and water. He described Russia's attacks on vital infrastructure as despicable. President Zelensky thanked for the support of Germany. Both presidents are looking forward to a personal meeting in Kyiv," Gammelin said.

