EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

The EU Council approved on Thursday, in a written procedure, sanctions against Iran for the supply of drones that carried out strikes on Ukraine, the Czech Presidency of the Council said on Twitter.

"Sanctions on Iran in record time! After three days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine. Written procedure is over, sanctions come into force this afternoon on publication in the Off. Journal," according to the statement.

The Czech Presidency also said on Twitter "EU states decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one entity responsible for drone deliveries the EU is also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list."

The day before, a senior European official told reporters in Brussels that sanctions over the supply of Iranian drones to Russia would be adopted even before the EU summit opens on Thursday.

In response to questions, he argued that the EU had sufficient evidence for this.