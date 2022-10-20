Facts

13:34 20.10.2022

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

1 min read
EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

The EU Council approved on Thursday, in a written procedure, sanctions against Iran for the supply of drones that carried out strikes on Ukraine, the Czech Presidency of the Council said on Twitter.

"Sanctions on Iran in record time! After three days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine. Written procedure is over, sanctions come into force this afternoon on publication in the Off. Journal," according to the statement.

The Czech Presidency also said on Twitter "EU states decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one entity responsible for drone deliveries the EU is also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list."

The day before, a senior European official told reporters in Brussels that sanctions over the supply of Iranian drones to Russia would be adopted even before the EU summit opens on Thursday.

In response to questions, he argued that the EU had sufficient evidence for this.

Tags: #eu #sanctions #iran

MORE ABOUT

09:30 20.10.2022
Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

14:18 19.10.2022
EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

18:10 18.10.2022
Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

16:11 18.10.2022
Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

17:21 17.10.2022
Disconnections of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of ninth package of EU sanctions – Kuleba

Disconnections of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of ninth package of EU sanctions – Kuleba

17:15 17.10.2022
Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

16:52 17.10.2022
EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

16:24 17.10.2022
EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

14:32 17.10.2022
Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

16:21 07.10.2022
Zelensky calls on European countries to boost cooperation in defense, energy sectors

Zelensky calls on European countries to boost cooperation in defense, energy sectors

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky counts on creation of intl compensation mechanism for Ukraine for Russia's aggression

Threat of resumption of Russia’s offensive on northern front growing – AFU General Staff

Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

LATEST

Zelensky counts on creation of intl compensation mechanism for Ukraine for Russia's aggression

Nova Poshta plans to open 20 mobile branches for work in de-occupied territories

Steinmeier assures Zelensky of Germany's unwavering solidarity and support, incl. supply of modern equipment for Ukrainian air defense

Prometey grain trader sends over UAH 6 mln to AFU, humanitarian projects since start of war

Threat of resumption of Russia’s offensive on northern front growing – AFU General Staff

Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

IKEA provides EUR 1.7 mln to support local humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

President of Switzerland arrives in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD