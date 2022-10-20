Facts

12:09 20.10.2022

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said the Ukrainian air defense and missile defense system works effectively thanks to the professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military assistance from partners.

"Our air defense and missile defense system works effectively thanks to the professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military assistance from partners. We remain calm and have faith in the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" He said on his Twitter.

