Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the European Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen for allocating EUR 2 billion of macro-financial support to Ukraine.

“Ukraine received the next tranche of macro-fin aid from EU – EUR 2 billion. Grateful to EC & President von der Leyen for support. We count on ASAP implementation of the full program – EUR 9 billion. This is a crucial contribution to Ukraine’s financial stability & our victory,” Zelensky said on Twitter.