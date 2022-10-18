Zelensky: By destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russia destroying space for talks

Russia is destroying negotiation space by destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

According to him, after October 10, as a result of Russian strikes, 30% of Ukrainian power plants were destroyed, which led to massive power outages throughout the country.

At the same time, the head of state called Russia's focus on Ukrainian energy and critical infrastructure "a different kind of Russian terrorist attacks" that destroys the space for negotiations.

"No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime," Zelensky said on Twitter.