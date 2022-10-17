Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems soon – Reznikov

Ukraine will receive the first NASAMS air defense systems soon, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said following a dialogue with international partners during the sixth meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group and the Informal Meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels last week.

"We are expecting the delivery of the first NASAMS air defense systems soon. Our military are finishing to master the equipment. In addition, thousands of our defenders are preparing are getting ready for training in partner countries," he said on Facebook on Monday.

The minister also said that he expressed sincere gratitude to Defense Minister of Spain Margarita Robles for a quick decision to supply Ukraine with the HAWK systems.

"The UK and the Netherlands have announced their decision to supply additional missiles for the air and missile defense systems. I thanked my counterparts Ben Wallace and Kajsa Ollongren," Reznikov said.

An intensive dialogue with France on the CROTALE air defense systems continues, the minister said.

"We also hope that decisions on the SAMP-T systems would be made," he said.

Reznikov said that Ukraine also particularly emphasized the danger of Iranian drones which pose a threat not only to Ukraine.

"According to our intelligence, there were about 300 of them a week ago, but the entire contract with the Russians is for 2,400 items. If there is no strong joint response, the practice of terrorist attacks with drones that can cover hundreds of kilometers may spread and pose direct danger to all countries of the free world," he said.

The minister also said that Ukraine is implementing the NATO LOGFAS system for accounting and logistics. He added that Ukraine has mastered more than 300 NATO standards and is carrying out one of the largest transformations of defense forces since World War II, moreover, Ukraine is doing it during the active phase of hostilities.

Given this background, there are less and less arguments not to provide Ukraine with planes and tanks, Reznikov said, adding "I am sure that these arguments will end soon".

"After all, Ukraine proved not only the ability to use the supplied weapons on the battlefield extremely effectively, but also demonstrated high responsibility and unwavering compliance with obligations," the minister said.