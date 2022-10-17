EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

The EU Council has approved the creation of the Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), which aims to promote the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for effective military operations to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians.

"Today we step up our support to Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s illegal aggression. The EU Military Assistance Mission will train the Ukrainian Armed Forces so they can continue their courageous fight. EUMAM is not just a training mission, it is clear proof that the EU will stand by Ukraine for as long as is needed," the document quoted EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as saying.

In response to Ukraine’s request for military support, EUMAM Ukraine will provide individual, collective and specialised training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, including to their Territorial Defence Forces, and coordination and synchronisation of member states’ activities supporting the delivery of training.

EUMAM Ukraine will operate in the territory of the EU member states and will have its Operational Headquarters within the EEAS in Brussels in order to ensure overall coordination at the strategic level. Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean, the Director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) within the EEAS, will be the Mission Commander.

The mandate of the non-executive mission will initially last two years, and the financial reference amount for the common costs for this period will be EUR 106.7 million. The mission will ensure coordination with member states’ bilateral activities in support of Ukraine, as well as with other like-minded international partners, and will be open to participation of third states.