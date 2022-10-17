Facts

16:52 17.10.2022

EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

2 min read
EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

The EU Council has approved the creation of the Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), which aims to promote the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for effective military operations to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians.

"Today we step up our support to Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s illegal aggression. The EU Military Assistance Mission will train the Ukrainian Armed Forces so they can continue their courageous fight. EUMAM is not just a training mission, it is clear proof that the EU will stand by Ukraine for as long as is needed," the document quoted EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as saying.

In response to Ukraine’s request for military support, EUMAM Ukraine will provide individual, collective and specialised training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, including to their Territorial Defence Forces, and coordination and synchronisation of member states’ activities supporting the delivery of training.

EUMAM Ukraine will operate in the territory of the EU member states and will have its Operational Headquarters within the EEAS in Brussels in order to ensure overall coordination at the strategic level. Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean, the Director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) within the EEAS, will be the Mission Commander.

The mandate of the non-executive mission will initially last two years, and the financial reference amount for the common costs for this period will be EUR 106.7 million. The mission will ensure coordination with member states’ bilateral activities in support of Ukraine, as well as with other like-minded international partners, and will be open to participation of third states.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #armed_forces

MORE ABOUT

17:44 17.10.2022
3 Best Routes for Traveling in Ukraine

3 Best Routes for Traveling in Ukraine

17:18 17.10.2022
Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

16:24 17.10.2022
EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

15:06 13.10.2022
Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

11:13 13.10.2022
Lithuania to supply Ukraine with winter uniforms, equipment, 120-mm mortars, armored cars, thermal imagers and UAVs – Defense Minister

Lithuania to supply Ukraine with winter uniforms, equipment, 120-mm mortars, armored cars, thermal imagers and UAVs – Defense Minister

11:12 13.10.2022
Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

11:08 13.10.2022
USA urges Ukraine's donors to improve scale, predictability, grant component of disbursements – Secretary of Treasury

USA urges Ukraine's donors to improve scale, predictability, grant component of disbursements – Secretary of Treasury

10:08 13.10.2022
USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

09:35 13.10.2022
UN General Assembly passes resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

UN General Assembly passes resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

19:01 12.10.2022
Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems soon – Reznikov

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

As result of shelling of Romny district by Russian invaders, three people killed, nine more injured

Number of victims up to three people following attack on residential building in Kyiv – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

LATEST

Russia to supply several hundred tanks, armored vehicles, artillery to Belarus as part of deployment of joint group of troops

Disconnections of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of ninth package of EU sanctions – Kuleba

Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems soon – Reznikov

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

As result of shelling of Romny district by Russian invaders, three people killed, nine more injured

U.S. Embassy calls morning Russian attacks on Kyiv 'desperate and reprehensible'

Number of victims up to three people following attack on residential building in Kyiv – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD