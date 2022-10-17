Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

The Ukroboronprom State Concern has made it clear that they are completing the development of a Ukrainian strike drone.

"Range is 1,000 km, warhead weight is 75 kg. We are completing the development," the concern said in a message posted on Facebook on Monday.

"We don't tell you practically anything (it's necessary, believe me), but this "anything' is successfully operating on the battlefield, and some more "anything" is being successfully tested every now and then," the concern also said.