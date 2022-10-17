Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to the EU Foreign Affairs Council and requested additional air defense, the supply of ammunition for Ukraine, and also called on the EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones.

"I'm probably the first foreign minister to address EU FAC from a bomb shelter because of the air raids siren. Requested more air defense and supply of ammo. Called on EU to impose sanctions on Iran for providing Russia with drones. 9th EU sanctions package on Russia must be strong," Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.