16:22 14.10.2022

Rescue operation in Mykolaiv completed, body of one more victim found under apartment building rubble – mayor

Rescuers finished the rescue operation on the rubble of an apartment building in Mykolaiv, the body of another victim was found, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych has said.

"At 14:30, they removed the body of the last victim. In general, the bodies of six victims were removed from under the rubble," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Thus, as a result of the Russian occupation forces' missile attack on the city on October 13, eight people were killed, including seven residents of the building and one rescuer, who was on duty at the shuttle rail facility on the night of the attack.

"Four multi-apartment buildings were damaged. Two blocks of flats in one of them are in poor condition," the mayor said.

