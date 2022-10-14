Facts

14:23 14.10.2022

Enemy fires three missiles at Zaporizhia this morning, no casualties

1 min read
Enemy fires three missiles at Zaporizhia this morning, no casualties

On Friday morning, Russian invaders fired three missiles at Zaporizhia, infrastructure facilities were damaged, and there were no preliminary casualties as a result of the shelling, Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of Zaporizhia city council, said.

"This morning, the enemy fired three missiles at Zaporizhia. Infrastructural facilities of the city were damaged. There were fires that were put out by rescuers. There were no preliminary victims of the shelling. I ask you to especially carefully follow the safety rules today," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #zaporizhia #missiles

MORE ABOUT

19:02 13.10.2022
Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

18:26 13.10.2022
Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

16:05 12.10.2022
More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

09:38 12.10.2022
Zelensky: intelligence should establish who involved in missile attacks against Ukraine

Zelensky: intelligence should establish who involved in missile attacks against Ukraine

09:17 12.10.2022
Zelensky: Russia to only delay our recovery with new missile strikes

Zelensky: Russia to only delay our recovery with new missile strikes

15:14 11.10.2022
AFU shoot down 43 enemy missiles of various types on Oct 10, 12 cruise missiles on Tues morning

AFU shoot down 43 enemy missiles of various types on Oct 10, 12 cruise missiles on Tues morning

16:57 10.10.2022
Russia launches X-101, X-555, Kalibr and Iskander missiles on Ukraine’s territory, as well as S-300 and Tornado-S MLRS missiles – AFU Air Forces

Russia launches X-101, X-555, Kalibr and Iskander missiles on Ukraine’s territory, as well as S-300 and Tornado-S MLRS missiles – AFU Air Forces

13:04 10.10.2022
Missile attacks on Kyiv kill five, wound 47 – State Emergency Service

Missile attacks on Kyiv kill five, wound 47 – State Emergency Service

12:46 10.10.2022
Three missiles fired at Ukraine cross Moldovan airspace – foreign minister

Three missiles fired at Ukraine cross Moldovan airspace – foreign minister

11:11 10.10.2022
Enemy already fires 75 missiles, 41 of them destroyed by Ukrainian air defense – Zaluzhny

Enemy already fires 75 missiles, 41 of them destroyed by Ukrainian air defense – Zaluzhny

AD

HOT NEWS

ICRC after Zelensky's criticism asks for immediate access to prisoners of war in Olenivka

Zelensky: By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies of our statehood

Zelensky, Zaluzhny congratulate Ukrainian military on Ukraine's Defenders Day

Zelensky: Red Cross mandate must be fulfilled

Zelensky: PACE decision to recognize Russia as terrorist state is political signal

LATEST

Occupiers launch three missile, ten air strikes against Ukraine, hit Kostiantynivka, Zaporizhia, Ochakiv – AFU General Staff

JYSK opens new store in Rivne in Happy Mall

ICRC after Zelensky's criticism asks for immediate access to prisoners of war in Olenivka

Podoliak: Russia will receive answer from world if it uses nuclear weapons

Rescue operation in Mykolaiv completed, body of one more victim found under apartment building rubble – mayor

IAEA head announces moving to creation of security zone for ZNPP after visits to Ukraine, Russia

Russian troops lose their ability to attack in Donetsk region – ISW

Repaired Panzerhaubitze artillery mounts return to Ukraine – Lithuanian Defense Minister

Zelensky: By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies of our statehood

Zelensky, Zaluzhny congratulate Ukrainian military on Ukraine's Defenders Day

AD
AD
AD
AD