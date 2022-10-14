Enemy fires three missiles at Zaporizhia this morning, no casualties

On Friday morning, Russian invaders fired three missiles at Zaporizhia, infrastructure facilities were damaged, and there were no preliminary casualties as a result of the shelling, Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of Zaporizhia city council, said.

"This morning, the enemy fired three missiles at Zaporizhia. Infrastructural facilities of the city were damaged. There were fires that were put out by rescuers. There were no preliminary victims of the shelling. I ask you to especially carefully follow the safety rules today," he wrote on the Telegram channel.