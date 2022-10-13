Facts

13:48 13.10.2022

Russian-occupied ZNPP does not need Russian nuclear fuel – Energoatom head

Russian-occupied ZNPP does not need Russian nuclear fuel – Energoatom head

Energoatom President Petro Kotin refuted earlier assertions in the Russian media that Zaporizhia NPP would need Russian fuel.

"There are a lot of rumours and fake statements from Russians. All of them are fakes. And actually it's not easy to just transfer the fuel loading in Zaporizhzhia from one supplier to another," Kotin said in an interview with Reuters.

According to him, there are fresh fuel supplies in storage at the six-reactor plant.

At the same time, he said that just to prepare for this transfer from one supplier to another you need about three years.

At the same time, he said his biggest fear was a cutoff of external power needed for cooling the reactors, all of which are in cold shutdown, and a loss of emergency diesel generators.

