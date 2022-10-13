Facts

11:13 13.10.2022

Lithuania to supply Ukraine with winter uniforms, equipment, 120-mm mortars, armored cars, thermal imagers and UAVs – Defense Minister

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas announces Vilnius' intention to supply the Ukrainian army with winter uniforms and equipment, 120-mm mortars on the M113 platform, armored cars, thermal imagers and UAVs.

"Lithuania continues and will continue to support Ukraine. We will provide the Ukrainian army not only with winter clothing and winter equipment, we will provide 120-mm mortars on the M113 platform, armored cars, thermal imagers, drones, etc.," Anušauskas wrote on Facebook on Wednesday following a meeting in the Ramstein format in Brussels.

He specified that when the specified batch of military aid is sent, the total amount of support for Ukraine from Lithuania will increase to EUR 230 million.

"To develop and restore our capabilities, we signed new contracts for the supply of weapons," the minister said.

At the same time, Anušauskas also stressed that the meeting participants agreed on the accelerated delivery of new air defense systems to Ukraine, new M270 (tracked HIMARS), additional ammunition and much more, which "will not be in open reports."

"The United States is trying to get the West to jointly develop an integrated air defense system for Ukraine," the head of the department summed up.

15:06 13.10.2022
Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

11:12 13.10.2022
Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

11:08 13.10.2022
USA urges Ukraine's donors to improve scale, predictability, grant component of disbursements – Secretary of Treasury

10:08 13.10.2022
USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

09:35 13.10.2022
UN General Assembly passes resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

19:01 12.10.2022
Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

18:45 12.10.2022
Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

15:41 12.10.2022
EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

15:02 12.10.2022
Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

16:20 10.10.2022
Russia attacks Ukraine from planes, ships and from Iskanders, launches kamikaze drones from Belarus - Defense Ministry

