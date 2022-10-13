Lithuania to supply Ukraine with winter uniforms, equipment, 120-mm mortars, armored cars, thermal imagers and UAVs – Defense Minister

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas announces Vilnius' intention to supply the Ukrainian army with winter uniforms and equipment, 120-mm mortars on the M113 platform, armored cars, thermal imagers and UAVs.

"Lithuania continues and will continue to support Ukraine. We will provide the Ukrainian army not only with winter clothing and winter equipment, we will provide 120-mm mortars on the M113 platform, armored cars, thermal imagers, drones, etc.," Anušauskas wrote on Facebook on Wednesday following a meeting in the Ramstein format in Brussels.

He specified that when the specified batch of military aid is sent, the total amount of support for Ukraine from Lithuania will increase to EUR 230 million.

"To develop and restore our capabilities, we signed new contracts for the supply of weapons," the minister said.

At the same time, Anušauskas also stressed that the meeting participants agreed on the accelerated delivery of new air defense systems to Ukraine, new M270 (tracked HIMARS), additional ammunition and much more, which "will not be in open reports."

"The United States is trying to get the West to jointly develop an integrated air defense system for Ukraine," the head of the department summed up.