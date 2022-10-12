Facts

16:06 12.10.2022

Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format will continue to build Ukraine's defensive capacity – Austin

2 min read
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who leads Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, has said that the group will continue to build Ukraine's defensive capacity in its fight against the Russian aggression today and for a long haul.

In his opening remarks at the meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, he said that the assistance provided by the members of the group to Ukraine "has made a demonstrable difference on the battlefield over and over again. Just as we last met in September we've all watched as Ukraine made extraordinary gains on the battlefield. And despite Putin's new assaults Ukrainian forces have changed the dynamics of this war. They've liberated hundreds of towns from the Russian occupation and they've retaken thousands of square kilometers of their land. These victories belong to the Ukrainian soldiers, but the Contact Group's security assistance, training and sustaining efforts have been vital. We've made tremendous progress while working together and as the war has changed so has the mission of this Contact Group changed. We met last month. The Contact Group committed itself to sustain Ukraine's self-defense for the long time. And that's exactly what we are doing. […] We will continue to build Ukraine's defensive capabilities for today's urgent needs and for a long haul."

Austin also expressed hope that this work will also continue in terms of long-term investment in the defense industry.

The Secretary of Defense once again noted that the Contact Group gathered at the meeting "united by our share determination to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty, its territory and its people from Russia's unjust and unprovoked assault."

"The whole world has just seen yet again the malice and cruelty of Putin's war of choice – rooted in aggression, and waged with deep contempt for the rules of war. Russia's latest barrage against Ukraine's cities has again killed and wounded innocent civilians – and put targets with no military purpose in the crosshairs. Russia's latest assaults have only deepened the determination of all the Ukrainian people and firmly united the countries of goodwill from every region on Earth. So, we gather again today to support Ukraine's inalienable right to defend itself. And our resolve and steadiness of purpose has only been strengthened," he said.

Tags: #austin #ramstein_format

