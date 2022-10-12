Facts

15:02 12.10.2022

Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

2 min read
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced a new batch of aid to the Ukrainian armed forces, which includes ammunition, communications equipment, winter clothing, armored vehicles and artillery.

She made the corresponding announcement on Wednesday at NATO headquarters.

Some $15 million was allocated for the purchase of equipment needed in the winter – hats, gloves, boots, parkas (a type of winter jacket) – what Ukrainian soldiers will need on the front lines. They will purchase this from Canadian suppliers. An additional $15 million will be allocated for drone camera purchases, she announced.

According to the minister, Canada had already delivered more than 50 Canadian-made drone cameras to Ukraine, and they would continue to supply such cameras. Third, in the field of communications and satellite communications, they will supply Ukraine with a $2 million service of four satellites and, in partnership with Telesat, this will enable Ukraine to continue to effectively maintain ties with European and North American partners. And finally, they know, and this is what Ukraine asked for, and this is what it needs, additional artillery, in particular, 155 mm artillery. Canada will supply additional 155 mm artillery for Ukraine in its battle against Russia's illegal incursion into its sovereign territory, Anand added.

She also recalled that while in Poland on Tuesday, she announced that 40 military engineers would train Ukrainian soldiers in demining.

The minister also assured that a new batch of aid would arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks. Winter is coming and Canada has experience with winter clothing on the battlefield and we will deliver that in the coming weeks – 500,000 sets of winter clothing and equipment will be sent to Ukraine, Anand detailed.

Tags: #ukraine #canada

