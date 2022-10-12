Facts

14:36 12.10.2022

Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

1 min read
Russian invaders brought Iranian instructors to the territory of temporarily occupied Kherson region and Crimea to launch Shahed-136 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, according to the website of the National Resistance Center on Wednesday.

"According to the resistance group, the Iranians are based in the settlements of Zalizny Port, Hladivtsy (Kherson region) and Dzhankoy (Crimea). They teach Russians how to use kamikaze drones, and directly control the launch of drones on Ukrainian civilian targets, in particular, strikes on Mykolaiv and Odesa. The instructors are based in the premises that the Russians seized during the occupation," the report says.

At the same time, the Center recalled that Iran officially denies the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian side, which the Russian Federation is actively using in the war, attacking Ukraine.

