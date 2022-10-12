Facts

09:38 12.10.2022

Zelensky: intelligence should establish who involved in missile attacks against Ukraine

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky set the task for intelligence agencies to identify all those involved in missile attacks against Ukraine.

"Tomorrow, in the Ramstein format, a discussion of defense support for Ukraine will take place. I expect progress from partners on the issue of air and missile defense, an agreement on a new supply of other weapons and ammunition we need," he said in a traditional video message on Tuesday.

According to Zelensky, "a terrorist state should be deprived of even the idea that any wave of terror can achieve something."

"A separate task for intelligence is to identify everyone who is involved in these missile attacks against Ukraine, in schemes with Iranian drones. The individual responsibility of terrorists should be exactly the same as that of a terrorist state. We are working for this," the president said.

