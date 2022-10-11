Russia continues to move Iranian drones to Belarus – intelligence

The Russian occupation forces continue to move Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to the territory of Belarus, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"Deliveries of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones [renamed as Geran-2 in the Russian army] to Belarus continue. As of October 10, thirty-two such drones were delivered to the territory of the country, and it is planned to bring another eight by October 14," it said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Belarus also provides the Russian army with its logistical resources and ammunition from its depots, the Ukrainian intelligence said. In particular, a railway echelon with ammunition – twelve railway cars 492 tonnes each – which departed from the 43rd arsenal for the storage of missiles and ammunition in Belarus (Dobrobush, Gomel Oblast) has arrived at the Kirovskaya station in Crimea.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, in the near future, it is planned to move 13 echelons with weapons and military equipment (219 platforms), ammunition (28 railway cars) and military equipment from Belarusian arsenals and storage bases.