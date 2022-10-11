Russia uses ballistic, cruise, guided missiles, reconnaissance and strike drones to attack Ukraine on Mon – Zaluzhny

Russian invaders used ballistic, cruise and guided missiles, as well as reconnaissance and strike drones to attack Ukraine on Monday, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"The enemy used air, sea and land-based cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles, reconnaissance and attack UAVs of the Shahed-136 type," Zaluzny wrote on Telegram.

He clarified that the air defense forces and means of the Air Force, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and anti-aircraft crews destroyed most of the deadly missiles and ammunition.

"In conditions of such intensity of strikes simultaneously in all directions, they demonstrated professionalism and devotion to the cause," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

The general also added that the Ukrainian defenders are forced to repel these attacks, using Soviet-era weapons, which, moreover, are in insufficient quantities.