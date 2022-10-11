Facts

10:03 11.10.2022

Russia uses ballistic, cruise, guided missiles, reconnaissance and strike drones to attack Ukraine on Mon – Zaluzhny

1 min read
Russia uses ballistic, cruise, guided missiles, reconnaissance and strike drones to attack Ukraine on Mon – Zaluzhny

Russian invaders used ballistic, cruise and guided missiles, as well as reconnaissance and strike drones to attack Ukraine on Monday, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"The enemy used air, sea and land-based cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles, reconnaissance and attack UAVs of the Shahed-136 type," Zaluzny wrote on Telegram.

He clarified that the air defense forces and means of the Air Force, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and anti-aircraft crews destroyed most of the deadly missiles and ammunition.

"In conditions of such intensity of strikes simultaneously in all directions, they demonstrated professionalism and devotion to the cause," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

The general also added that the Ukrainian defenders are forced to repel these attacks, using Soviet-era weapons, which, moreover, are in insufficient quantities.

Tags: #war #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

16:57 10.10.2022
Russia launches X-101, X-555, Kalibr and Iskander missiles on Ukraine’s territory, as well as S-300 and Tornado-S MLRS missiles – AFU Air Forces

Russia launches X-101, X-555, Kalibr and Iskander missiles on Ukraine’s territory, as well as S-300 and Tornado-S MLRS missiles – AFU Air Forces

16:20 10.10.2022
Russia attacks Ukraine from planes, ships and from Iskanders, launches kamikaze drones from Belarus - Defense Ministry

Russia attacks Ukraine from planes, ships and from Iskanders, launches kamikaze drones from Belarus - Defense Ministry

15:42 10.10.2022
There’s no electricity supply in four regions, 11 people killed, 64 injured due to enemy shelling – Emergency Service

There’s no electricity supply in four regions, 11 people killed, 64 injured due to enemy shelling – Emergency Service

15:37 10.10.2022
CoE leaders: We strongly condemn Russian air strikes against Ukrainian cities, Russia must withdraw from territory of Ukraine

CoE leaders: We strongly condemn Russian air strikes against Ukrainian cities, Russia must withdraw from territory of Ukraine

14:28 10.10.2022
After Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, it's time to lift restrictions on arms supplies to Kyiv – Czech Deputy FM

After Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, it's time to lift restrictions on arms supplies to Kyiv – Czech Deputy FM

11:11 10.10.2022
Enemy already fires 75 missiles, 41 of them destroyed by Ukrainian air defense – Zaluzhny

Enemy already fires 75 missiles, 41 of them destroyed by Ukrainian air defense – Zaluzhny

14:03 08.10.2022
Twenty-one civilians killed, 31 wounded in Friday as result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine – Dpty Head of President's Office

Twenty-one civilians killed, 31 wounded in Friday as result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine – Dpty Head of President's Office

11:53 08.10.2022
Zaluzhny discusses with German General Zorn AFU training in line with NATO standards

Zaluzhny discusses with German General Zorn AFU training in line with NATO standards

12:11 07.10.2022
Russia's use of Iranian drones not to significantly affect course of war – ISW

Russia's use of Iranian drones not to significantly affect course of war – ISW

11:46 07.10.2022
Reznikov: We guarantee life and safety to Russian military who refuse to fight, we’ll achieve tribunal for those who give criminal orders

Reznikov: We guarantee life and safety to Russian military who refuse to fight, we’ll achieve tribunal for those who give criminal orders

AD

HOT NEWS

Prisoner swap takes place, 32 Ukrainian soldiers released, body of Israeli returned

Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

Energoatom reports on kidnapping of deputy director of ZNPP by occupiers

LATEST

Stoltenberg: It's important for Ukraine to win struggle against Russia, otherwise world will be vulnerable to Russian aggression

Prisoner swap takes place, 32 Ukrainian soldiers released, body of Israeli returned

Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

Klitschko: It will take up to three weeks to make glass for pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Kyiv

Russia continues to move Iranian drones to Belarus – intelligence

Energoatom reports on kidnapping of deputy director of ZNPP by occupiers

Invaders damage diplomatic institutions of foreign states in Kyiv during shelling on Oct 10 – MFA

AFU shoot down 43 enemy missiles of various types on Oct 10, 12 cruise missiles on Tues morning

AD
AD
AD
AD