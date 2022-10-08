Death toll from missile attack on Zaporizhia on Oct 6 rises to 17, twelve people hospitalized – Emergency Service

The death toll from the missile attack mounted by the Russian occupation forces on Zaporizhia on October 6 rose to 17, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"The rescue operations in the houses destroyed by the missile attack on October 6 continues in Zaporizhia… Some 17 people (including one child and one person who died in hospital) were killed, 21 people were rescued, twelve of them were hospitalized. The operations continue," it said.

The state service specified that the bodies of 13 victims (including one child) were removed from the rubble of a five-storied building, six people were rescued there, four of them were hospitalized. Four victims were removed from the rubble of a four-storied building, 15 people were rescued there, eight of them were hospitalized.