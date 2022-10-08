Facts

13:45 08.10.2022

Mass grave found in liberated Lyman – Donetsk regional authorities

Two burial sites were found in the town of Lyman in Donetsk region, which was recently liberated from the Russian occupation, there are separate graves of civilians at one of them and the second one is a mass grave, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"We know about two burial sites in Lyman. One of them counts around 200 graves. According to preliminary information, these are separate graves where civilians were buried. The other one is a mass grave, in which, according to preliminary information, both military and civilians might be buried," he said on the Telegram channel.

Law enforcers are examining these sites and will start the exhumation procedure soon.

Kyrylenko also called on everyone to refrain from comments regarding the number of buried people and the reasons for their death until expert present their conclusions.

The official also said that 21 bodies of the civilians killed during the occupation have been reburied at the Sviatohirsk cemetery.

"During the battles for Sviatohirsk and the occupation, the deceased were buried in the streets and courtyards. All of the bodies reburied today have been identified and duly interred. Let them rest in peace – the rushists will be punished for every human life destroyed, mutilated and taken away by them," he said.

