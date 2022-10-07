Reznikov confident in productive talk with Germany, showing practical results, incl strengthening Ukraine's air defense

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov held a meeting with Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, head of the German parliamentary defense committee, following which he expressed confidence in a productive discussion with Germany, which would have practical results, incl. strengthening the air defense systems in Ukraine.

"Had a warm and friendly conversation with our partner from the Bundestag Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chairman of the Defense Committee. I look forward to a productive discussion that will bring practical results, including a commitment to the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense," Reznikov said on Twitter.