Invaders launch missile attack on Zaporizhia –regional administration head

The Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Zaporizhia, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the regional center. Stay in shelters. There is a risk of repeated attacks," Starukh wrote on Friday morning.

As reported, earlier on Friday morning, the head of the regional administration said that the occupiers attacked Zaporizhia with kamikaze drones for the first time, there is destruction of infrastructure facilities, and one person was also injured.