At least 15 people missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia – City Council

At least 15 people are missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia, said Secretary of the City Council Anatoliy Kurtev.

"In total, 11 victims are known. At least 15 more people are missing," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, as a result of rocket attacks on residential buildings in Zaporizhia, 11 people were killed, 21 people were rescued.