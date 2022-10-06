Facts

12:34 06.10.2022

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

The anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine have exposed the illegal activities of officials of the state-owned JSB Ukrgasbank, five key figures involved in this crime, including the current governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), have been notified that they are suspected of the crime, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has reported.

"The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed the illegal activities of officials of the state-owned JSB Ukrgasbank, which led to losses in the amount of more than UAH 206 million," the SAPO said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"To date… five key figures involved in this crime have been notified that they are suspected of the crime, including the current governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, former and current officials of banking institutions. The actions of the members of the organized group are qualified under Part 3 of Article 27; Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

