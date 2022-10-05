Facts

19:17 05.10.2022

Zelensky holds another meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Wednesday, during which the issue of countering new types of weapons used by the Russian army were considered, as well as information on the situation on the front and on the preparations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for the winter season was heard.

"The morning started with another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Representatives of the intelligence, the General Staff of the AFU and chiefs of the operational commands reported on the situation on the front," Zelensky said on the Telegram channel.

The other important issues for consideration included the stabilization in the recently de-occupied territories of Ukraine, further liberation of the Ukrainian territories from the Russian occupiers, fight against new types of weapons used by the Russian troops, and the preparations of the AFU for the winter season, the president said.

The participants of the meeting also analyzed the urgent needs of the defense forces in material and technical support and the course of preparation of the troops for the winter period, according to the president's press service.

The meeting was attended by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Valeriy Zaluzhny, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, heads of law enforcement agencies and security agencies, as well as Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, his deputy Roman Mashovets and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commander of the Khortytsia joint strategic group of troops Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the West Operational Command Forces Serhiy Litvinov, Commander of the South Operational Command Forces Andriy Kovalchuk and commander of the Kherson joint strategic group of forces Oleksandr Tarnavsky joined the meeting via videoconference.

