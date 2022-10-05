Facts

12:16 05.10.2022

EU countries reach agreement on eighth package of sanctions against Russia – European Commission President

1 min read
The EU countries have reached an agreement on the eighth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

"I welcome the Member States' agreement today on the 8th sanctions package. We have moved quickly and decisively. We will never accept Putin's sham referenda nor any kind of annexation in Ukraine. We are determined to continue making the Kremlin pay," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

