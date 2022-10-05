Facts

10:47 05.10.2022

Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

1 min read
Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

As part of a new U.S. military assistance package announced on Tuesday by U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukraine will receive thousands rounds of ammunition, 4 HIMARS missile systems and associated munitions, 32 howitzers, and 200 MaxxPro mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles or MRAPs, the Pentagon press service has reported.

Included in the latest package are four 16 M777 155 mm Howitzers; 75,000 artillery rounds for the Howitzers, as well as 500 M982 Excalibur precision-guided rounds; 1,000 155 mm rounds of remote anti-armor mine systems;

In addition, the package includes 16 105 mm Howitzers; 30,000 120 mm mortar rounds; 200,000 rounds of small arms ammunition; obstacle emplacement equipment and Claymore anti-personnel munitions.

"In total, the United States has now committed more than $17.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including more than $16.8 billion since the beginning of Russia's invasion on February 24," the U.S. Department of Defense said.

The United States will continue to consult closely with Ukraine to meet its evolving battlefield requirements in coordination with our allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the capabilities it needs.

