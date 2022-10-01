Facts

13:58 01.10.2022

Death toll reaches 30, 88 injured in shelling of convoy in Zaporizhia

1 min read
A total of 88 people were injured in shelling of a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched a missile attack on the exit point for civilian vehicles from Zaporizhia to the temporarily occupied territory. Some 118 people were injured, 30 of them died, including two children," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

According to the mayor, to leave Zaporizhia at the enemy checkpoint in Vasylivka, they are required to fill out a form.

"There is a possibility of departure to Georgia via Crimea," he said.

Also yesterday, the movement of S-300 missile systems from the Azov area to Melitopol was recorded.

Tags: #zaporizhia

