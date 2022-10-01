Occupiers detain ZNPP director general, take him away in unknown direction

Russian occupiers detained Ihor Murashov, Director General of the Zaporizhia NPP, he was taken to an unknown destination, Energoatom has reported.

"On Friday, September 30, 2022, at around 4:00 pm, Zaporizhia NPP General Director Ihor Murashov was detained by a ruschist patrol on the way from the plant to Energodar. The car was stopped. He himself was forcibly detained and taken blindfolded in an unknown direction. There is no information about the whereabouts of Ihor Murashov and his fate," Energoatom said on its Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

"The general director of ZNPP is a licensed person – he bears the main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety of the Zaporizhia NPP. His detention creates a danger to the operation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant."

President of Energoatom Petro Kotin demands from the Russian military, who control the Zaporizhia NPP, and Rosatom employees who are also illegally located there, "to immediately release the head of the plant and return him to his official duties to maintain the safe operation of the Zaporizhia NPP."

In addition, Kotin turned to the Director General of the IAEA.

"I separately appeal to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Chair at World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) Tom Mitchell with a call to use all possible measures to urgently release Ihor Murashov from the captivity of the Russian occupiers and return him to his official duties," the company said in the report.